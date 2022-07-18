New Balance's newest running sneaker has an absolute beefcake of a sole

New Balance is putting its best foot forward with the release of its FuelCell SuperComp Trainer. As the latest model to join the FuelCell line, the running sneaker comes equipped with New Balance’s Energy Arc underfoot technology, providing runners of all levels with higher energy returns.

Since debuting in 2019, New Balance’s FuelCell platform has sought to help runners achieve peak training performance. The line’s initial sneaker, the FuelCell 5280, was designed with the road mile in mind and looked to optimize energy return — just as the FuelCell SuperComp Trainer continues to do.

Higher energy return — The sneaker’s key feature is its Energy Arc, developed by the New Balance Sports Research Lab alongside the brand’s design team. By pairing sport-specific carbon fiber plate geometry with strategic midsole voids, the technology delivers a higher amount of total energy return — allotting runners a smoother and faster ride.

New Balance

Key tennis and basketball models will soon flaunt Energy Arc too, New Balance has announced. As the carbon fiber tech funnels into other sports, running models boasting Energy Arc tech will fall under the “SuperComp” name, in line with New Balance’s latest sneaker (and those of the past). The title pays homage to a running shoe from the New Balance archives — the 1978 SuperComp — which at the time of its release, featured the brand’s best technology in a competitive shoe. The FuelCell SuperComp Trainer carries on this legacy and provides the best in innovative technology with its high-energy-return foams and carbon fiber plates.

“The launch of the FuelCell SuperComp Trainer speaks volumes to New Balance’s long-standing commitment to world-class sport innovation and technology,” Kevin Fitzpatrick, Global Director of Performance Marketing at New Balance, said in a press release. “We are excited to launch the FuelCell SuperComp Trainer, a training shoe that shatters all expectations of how running should feel. FuelCell technology continues to position New Balance as a leader in performance innovation, so we are excited to unveil the ‘SuperComp’ naming convention, as well as debut Energy Arc technology that will live across multiple sport categories.”

See for yourself — New Balance’s Energy Arc is accompanied by other breakthroughs in the running space, many of which have come from fan-favorite brand Hoka One One. The label’s Mach 5 sneaker — which features a similar energy return to the FuelCell SuperComp Trainer — promises to “power runners like no other” with its signature stacked midsole. Runners will have to test out each tech-powered sneaker to find which one they like best.

New Balance’s FuelCell SuperComp Trainer arrives on August 1 at the brand’s website. Pairs will run (no pun intended) for $180.