New Balance’s ‘Uni-ssentials’ collection is all about gender-neutral clothes

True style has no gender and New Balance is one of the best brands to prove it. Dubbed the “Uni-ssentials” collection, NB is exploring apparel that’s truly gender-neutral.

All for one, one for all — The collection uses a sizing system that ranges from U1 through U5 and combines men’s and women’s sizes. For example, U1 includes sizes similar to women’s XS-S and men’s XXS-S, and U5 includes women’s XL-XXL and men’s XL-XXXL. Categories U2 through U3 apply to those sizes in between.

Emphasized with a new approach to sizing and design, the capsule is set on loungewear basics like sweatpants, hoodies, T-shirts, and shorts. Pink Haze, Rich Earth, True Camo, white, and black serve as the main color palette on the pieces, which make them perfect for everyone who wants to look good and be comfy. French terry cloth material gives the pieces a casual comfort feel, and the hoodies are given a kangaroo pocket and hoodie drawstrings for the extra chill vibes.

It wouldn’t be a true New Balance release without some footwear to go with it, so the brand is offering four XC72 sneakers. Aside from an all-black style, the sneakers take on heavy color-blocking in various shades of red, blue, yellows, and creams. They pay homage to 1970s concept cars with three traction outsole patterns and a sleek, angular construction.

Loving the planet, too — New Balance is also using this collection as an opportunity to implement its green leaf standard, a sustainable method that sources 50 percent or more environmentally preferred materials for its apparel. As for the footwear, the uppers are made of 50 percent or more recycled content, responsibly manufactured leather, and at least one midsole or outsole material has a minimum of 3 percent bio-based or 5 percent recycled content.

The Uni-ssentials collection from New Balance is available now on its site. Pieces range from about $30 to $67 for apparel and $135 for the sneakers. Though fashion is universal regardless of gender, it’s always great to see brands like New Balance take powerful steps toward more inclusivity in the space.