Wearing Nike's Jordan 1 ‘A Ma Maniére:’ A stunning luxury sneaker

Style
Premium materials and a clean color combo makes this a must-have shoe for sneakerheads.
Jordan Brand’s AJ1 collab with Atlanta-based boutique A Ma Maniére’s was one of the last drops of 2021 — and now that we’ve had some time to really wear it out on these streets, we’re happy to say it’s even better IRL.
The sneaker was a followup to Nike’s work with A Ma Maniére on an Air Jordan 3, which was also super hyped and dropped earlier in 2021. Both sneakers feature a mix of materials and patterns that make them look and feel luxurious.