Homecoming and letterman jackets inspired this flashy Jordan 1 sneaker

While sneakerheads are all too familiar with the mid-top Jordan 1, Nike’s latest iteration of the sneaker brings a fresh twist: it pays homage to another tight-knit community with its new design. Collegiate letterman jacket designs have influenced the new Air Jordan 1 Mid “Let(her)man,” which features red and black leather overlays atop a multi-textured white base.

The blue profile Swoosh, outlined in gold and made out of a fleece-like material, are additional design cues that nod to iconic letterman jackets often spotted on athletes, alumni, and members of on-campus Greek life. Metallic Wings logos on the ankle flaps give the sneakers a luxurious finish, while a brown gum outsole keeps them campus-friendly.

This Let(her)man iteration of the Jordan 1 Mid is a women’s exclusive, though, in its spirit of community and culture, anyone can wear them. That’s assuming you can grab a pair for yourself, of course, since they’ll be a limited release when they launch later this month.

Jorda Brand

The reveal — To unveil the new design, Jordan Brand highlighted two Historically Black College and University students, Adrian Allen and Darrin Francois, both recipients of its Wings Scholarship. Allen, 21, and Francois, 20, are part of a cohort of 1,800 scholars to have attended four-year institutions with the scholarship’s financial assistance. Both juniors and adamant about supporting others — Allen is studying law in hopes of helping marginalized members of society and Francois wants to help other young people with the college admissions process.

To them, Homecoming week represents a chance to express themselves and is an experience you won’t find anywhere else, “except for at an HBCU.” Francois describes Homecoming as “a family reunion” where current students and alumni alike gather to celebrate. Allen and Francois’ school experiences are what inspired Jordan Brand to make the Let(her)man design, as the company wanted to capture the essence of pride and tradition surrounding Homecoming.

A mid like no other — Although Homecoming may look a little different this year due to the pandemic, there’s nothing wrong with dressing for the occasion — even if you’re forced to keep the party at home. The Jordan 1 Mid Let(her)man drops November 18 on SNKRS for $130, Jordan.com, DTLR, and The Athlete’s Foot at 10 a.m E.T.

