Here are the Air Jordan sneakers Nike is dropping this fall

After months of Dunk drops, Nike is finally hyping up another silhouette. In its fall Air Jordan preview, the brand announced the return of the OG Air Jordan 11 Low IE in red and black, a variation renowned for its seasonal adaptation through material updates — and for its appearance during the ‘96 playoffs. Diversifying its offerings even more, Nike previewed four women’s exclusive styles, featuring new color and material choices.

More classic models, like iterations of the Air Jordan 1 High OG, are set to arrive in full family and extended women’s sizing. One style takes on a look similar to the “Varsity Maize” Dunk High, only deepening its black and yellow shades for a more fall-appropriate palette. Another AJ1 Hi includes hits of fluorescent orange, while the third and final iteration of the sneaker is evocative of a “What The” design with white, pink, blue, and black panels.

Future retro pairs — Highlighting the fall collection, however, is the Air Jordan 11. Arriving just in time to wrap up the model’s 25th anniversary, the sneaker has been re-engineered to match its original 1995 glory. Featuring a leather and mesh upper, exposed carbon fiber shank plate, and recognizable herringbone rubber outsole, the retro AJ11 comes in matching original packaging.

Nike

Keeping with the retro theme, new (but older looking) iterations of the Air Jordan 3, 5, 12, and 13 join the AJ11. Details like reflective lining, transparent lace locks, and original materials have shaped up the classic models.

Continuing the anniversary celebrations — this time the 30th anniversary of the Air Jordan 6 — Nike has crafted a ‘90s-esque model inspired by the iconic Air Jordan 6 Bordeaux color palette. Staying true to the latter sneaker, the new version employs a genuine nubuck upper with a Bordeaux-printed translucent tongue and sock liner.

Nike

Women’s exclusives, inspired by what Nike thinks women like — Nike has cooked up something for women too, this time taking inspiration not from previous pairs but from traditional feminine motifs. A women’s exclusive Air Jordan 4 arrives in a blush tone, boasting transparent TPU wings and metallic Jumpman branding on the tongue — supposedly reminiscent of mirrors used in makeup palettes.

Another women’s exclusive, an Air Jordan 14 Low, features a black and red color scheme inspired by red lipstick. An all suede leather dresses the sneaker, while frosted-platinum aglets and a red collar nod to the theme. Packaging addresses the motif as well with lipstick-stained tissue paper.

Nike

Drifting away from the makeup counter but remaining in the docile theme are a pair of subtle green Air Jordan 1 His, inspired by the “calming colors of sage.” More coherent details, like two-toned orange laces, nod to the string used to tie bundles of the herb.

Rounding out the women’s sneakers are Air Jordan 6s inspired by gold earrings. Adding interconnected gold hoops — attached to the shoe’s lace toggle — the AJ6 wears jewelry itself, while a white leather upper sports gold underlays, a semi-gloss lining, and a translucent rubber outsole. This sneaker arguably packs the most heat — and bling — out of all the women’s exclusives.

Nike

Coming this fall — Nike has yet to reveal drop dates for its Air Jordan lineup, but we know each sneaker is scheduled to release this fall. You can look forward to the launches by browsing the styles below — it’s best to keep track of your favorite pairs anyway.