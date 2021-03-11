Nike wants your help creating a one-of-a-kind Air Max 90 sneaker

Nike is going all out in celebration of Air Max Month. But, instead of debuting another re-release or exclusive design, the brand’s latest festivities are asking for the opinions of its Nike customers. Through the Nike app, users can now help co-create a one-of-a-kind Air Max 90 by voting between three design elements listed by Nike. The result will be released exclusively on the platform.

The final product may look similar to Nike’s “What The” creations, with the latest being an Air Jordan 1 made up of past Nike x OHSU Doernbecher Freestyle designs. Featuring 14 designs total, the sneaker boasted multiple patterns, textures, colors, and graphics. Similarly, Nike’s member-created Air Max 90 will sport an array of different panels, resulting in a colorful, mismatched silhouette like no other.

DIY with Nike — Earlier this week, Nike debuted an “Air Max By All of Us” thread on its app, allowing users to pick from a host of design elements pre-picked by the brand. Three options are available to voters, and the selection with the most votes earns a spot on the shoe. The sneaker’s latest member-chosen update, as of now, is its mudguard, with the winning choice being Platinum Tint suede.

Nike

Upcoming polls invite members to choose a color for the sneaker’s eyestays, as well as its Swoosh. Voting ends at 7 p.m. E.T. daily, so make sure to plan ahead if you want a say in the customer creation process.

If you’re looking for inspiration before you cast your vote — or simply want to learn more about the silhouette during its celebratory month — Nike has updated its site with a timeline of the Air Max sneaker’s history. You can browse retro styles, check out the silhouette’s evolution, and explore new Air Max designs for sale.

Nike

Exclusively yours — As for the “Air Max By All of Us” design, it’s set to become available for purchase sometime next week, exclusively for Nike app members. It might take a while for your order to arrive, however, as Nike will only know the final design at the end of this week.

No price has been announced yet, but we imagine the member-created Air Max 90 will run for more than the shoe’s usual $120. With added textures like suede and the sneaker’s design exclusivity, the “Air Max By All of Us” might run closer to $150 or $200. Given its place in Air Max history, though, it’ll be worth investing in the one-of-a-kind shoe — and if at least one of your votes makes it through the polls, you’ll technically be able to say you designed the sneaker.