Nike’s ‘G.T.’ basketball shoes are designed for running, jumping, and cutting

Nike is launching a trio of basketball sneakers under the new G.T. banner, short for “Greater Than.” The three sneakers are tailored for distinct styles of play, but what sticks out most is that the Swoosh is continuing to make progress on basketball sneakers you’d actually want to wear. Kicks from LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and others have failed to cross over into the lifestyle space in recent years — but the G.T. shoes join the Cosmic Unity as ones you can pull off for everyday wear.

The three sneakers — the Air Zoom G.T. Cut, Air Zoom G.T. Run, and Air Zoom G.T. Jump — each take different technological approaches to bolster different types of movement. What they each specialize in is right there in the name, and designers from Nike Basketball took lessons from the record-breaking Next% marathon sneaker series in focusing on types of movement.

From an aesthetic perspective, the G.T. sneakers are also freed from the bulk that has held back other Nike Basketball sneakers. They’re sleek enough to wear off the court while still advancing technology for performance if you need it.

Air Zoom G.T. Cut

Nike

The Air Zoom G.T. Cut is a low-top sneaker designed for quick changes in direction. A molded tongue keeps the upper secure, while the midsole uses React cushioning along with a stabilizing guard rail along with a full-length parabolic Zoom Air strobel. Its strengths can be boiled down to one simple pursuit: not rolling your ankles.

Air Zoom G.T. Run

Nike

All about encouraging speed, the Air Zoom G.T. Run features a more robust React midsole — and with the same wavy pattern from the Element series. More React foam is used for the sockliner, while the Zoom Air stroble and additional Zoom Air unit are placed exclusively at the forefoot for better energy return and running economy. With a higher cut, the G.T. Run will also provide more security at the ankles.

Air Zoom G.T. Jump

Nike

The Air Zoom G.T. Jump is the least likely of the trio to be worn in everyday life, and it looks a lot like the LeBrons VII through X. Along with a Pebax jump frame, a full-length Zoom Air strobel and distinct Air Zoom units at the heel and forefoot encourage vertical movement while reducing impact when you return to the ground. The upper is then locked down with Jumpwire woven construction.

Nike will roll out the three G.T. sneakers over the course of the year, beginning with the G.T. Cut on April 1 for China and later in the month for North America. The release dates then get vaguer, with the G.T. Run slated for the summer and the G.T. Jump coming at some point before the end of the year.

We’ll likely see NBA players wearing the sneakers much sooner, but what we’re most excited about is the prospect of wearing the G.T. Cut and G.T. Run as part of our usual sneaker rotation.