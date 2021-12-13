Jordan Brand revealed its Spring 2022 collection over the weekend, giving sneakerheads a better look at next year’s releases. Amid new Air Jordan designs, however, the brand revealed price increases across the board: Retro models, including two color schemes of the Air Jordan 3 and 4, will now cost $210 instead of $190, while other models, like the Air Jordan 9, been bumped from $190 to $200.

The change, of course, caused backlash on social media. Some people claimed the price hike was inevitable due to the worldwide inflation and shortages caused by the pandemic, while others pointed out that Jordan Brand sneakers have consistently gotten more expensive over the years. Collectively, though, people agreed that $200 or more was a lot to pay for mass-market, general release sneakers. Typically, the only Jordan Brand models to rise above that price are exclusive collaborations with celebrities or other streetwear labels.

Even more exclusive — Already, the sneaker brand has limited its products through lottery-based draws, with priority given to those who enter the most draws and interact with Nike’s SNKRS app — meaning those who have the means to buy an abundance of sneakers are more likely to get them, as is the case with the resale market. Jordan Brand’s price increases are only making its shoes more exclusive, limiting its customer base to those who can afford sneakers, not necessarily love them.

Jordan Brand’s price increase may not deter resellers — instead, it’ll likely just make resale prices higher. LUCA SOLA/AFP/Getty Images

Some popular models have retained their current retail price — next year, the Air Jordan 1 High OG will stay put at $170 — but as people noted online, Jordan Brand’s new prices may be a result of growing reseller and bot problems. Higher retail costs may deter people from buying multiple pairs of shoes with bots or other methods, but again, the same factor could increase their profit on the resale market.

What’s dropping — For those interested (or simply, able to partake) in the Spring 2022 collection, Jordan Brand has prepared a reverse Royal Nike Air Jordan 1, dubbed “Marina Blue,” an “Arctic” Nike Air Jordan 5 Low, an “Infrared” Nike Air Jordan 4, and a “Cardinal Red” Nike Air Jordan 3. The two special edition designs priced at $210 are the Phil Jackson-inspired “Amethyst Wave” Nike Air Jordan 4, and the “Muslin” Nike Air Jordan 3, which some have compared to the A Ma Maniere Jordan 3s.

The Arctic” Nike Air Jordan 5 Low, a women’s exclusive, is the first sneaker to drop from the collection with a January release date. More launch information should be announced soon, but in the meantime, best to save up for the pair you want.