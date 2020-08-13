Nike celebrates Kobe Bryant with a 'Mamba Week' full of special drops

Nike has announced plans to honor the memory of Kobe Bryant with a Mamba Week, beginning August 23. The week-long celebration will include special releases of the Kobe Proto sneaker line and his Los Angeles Lakers jersey, as well as a $1 million donation to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.

Mamba Week will mark the resumption of Nike's Kobe releases, which were delayed after his death and January. Erroneous reports also stated Nike had pulled Kobe products from the market, but the truth is they merely sold out.

Proto = Retro — Kobe Proto is the name for Bryant's reissued signature sneakers, aka retros. According to the sneaker leak account J23, the Mamba Week releases will include three color variants of the Kobe V Proto. These will include a Lakers purple and gold scheme, as well as one featuring green and gold. A third sneaker in black, gold, and white will feature detailing that commemorates Bryant's fifth NBA championship in 2010 against the Boston Celtics.

Nike will also release limited quantities of Bryant's Lakers jersey, although it's unclear if it will release both his "8" and "24" jerseys. If any more sneakers release in addition to the Kobe 5, there's a good chance it'll be the Kobe 4. The 10-year old sneaker is still worn by NBA players on the court today and endures as his most popular sneaker to date.

The Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation — The Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation was created to honor the memory of Kobe and his daughter Gianna. It seeks to make a "positive impact through sports" with objectives that include providing sports programming for underserved communities, providing financial aid to individuals who can't afford to play, and making sure young women have the same opportunities in sports.

Look for Mamba Week to begin the week of August 23