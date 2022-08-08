Nike launches a global maternity training program on its app

With all the mental and physical changes that occur during pregnancy, it’s no wonder why many pregnant people give up the dumbbells for a while. But to help keep them active, Nike is launching the (M)ove Like A Mother exercise program on its Training Club app. Consisting of 24 workout trainings, the program covers strength training, cardio, mobility, and yoga from the first trimester to the postpartum stages.

The program is split into three main stages: early pregnancy, later pregnancy, and postpartum. Whether you want to regain or maintain your strength, improve flexibility, or work on your endurance, the workouts will help you do so.

Nike

Baby steps — The program was designed by Nike’s qualified trainers, who were assisted by a panel of five pregnancy experts. The experts, including a board-certified OB/GYN, weighed in on the project to vet its safety and effectiveness. For example, a six-week deep core and pelvic recovery training is reserved for the postpartum phase and was designed by a pelvic health physical therapist.

(M)ove Like A Mother’s philosophies will also extend to existing Nike services. Pregnant runners can tap into the Nike Run Club for guided runs that are tailored to each trimester. There are also service-oriented workshops and articles that dive into exercises for conception, diet throughout pregnancy, how to exercise while breastfeeding, and more. You can find the articles on Nike’s website, app, and within the Nike Training Club.

According to research from the OB/GYN Online Library, pregnancy is the second most common reason why people quit exercising. Because pregnancy is such an intense transitional period in a person’s life — physically, mentally, and emotionally — exercise may not be a priority for many. However, physical activity during pregnancy can have a monumental effect on the parent’s health, delivery, and overall parenthood.

Nike’s maternity program can now be accessed on the Nike Training Club app. You don’t have to beat any PRs anytime soon; moving like a mother is accomplishing enough.