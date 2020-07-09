You can get one of Nike's best running shoes right now for under $100

Nike has no shortage of sneaker options for runners, but its Pegasus line has historically been ideal for beginners and pros alike. And with the launch of the new Pegasus 37 recently, older models that are still perfect to rack up miles in are getting a nice discount. Right now, the Air Zoom Pegasus 36 is on sale on Nike's site for as low as $87, depending on the color you want and whether it's the men's or women's style. If you're into the men's Desert Orange Pegasus 36 pictured above, for example, you can buy it for $95 — which is great compared to the $120 original price.

A complete package — The Pegasus silhouette is a crowd favorite among runners, and with the 36 (and 37) what you get is a lightweight and comfortable sneaker, thanks to its mesh upper that offers a solid amount of breathability and the Air Zoom cushioning that gives your feet some decent padding. Nike also describes the Flywire cables on the lacing system as a feature that gives you "a snug fit at higher speeds," for those times when you're trying to beat your personal bests.

Pegasus 36 "Hyper Pink." Nike

Not into the Desert Orange color? No problem, there are currently a variety of Pegasus 36s to choose from on Nike.com for less than $100, in both men's and women's sizing. And, in case you don't mind spending a few extra bucks, you'll find a lovely, super-bright pink Pegasus 36 for $102 — let's just say with that one nobody would have trouble spotting you on the streets during your runs.

But I want more — While the Pegasus 36 is more than enough for many people, I know there are runners who want the absolute best. For them, there's simply nothing better than Nike's record-breaking marathon shoe, the Alphafly NEXT%. Unfortunately, that particular model isn't as easy to find as the Pegasus 36, so if that's what you're looking for you're going to have to pay more than $300 on resale apps, since it sold out instantly when Nike dropped it on July 2.

A size 10.5 men's of the Alphafly NEXT% goes for $350 on GOAT at the time of this writing, which isn't too high a markup considering it was $250 at retail. Your choice.