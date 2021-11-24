Wearing Nike's SB Dunk Low 'Chicago': Most underrated sneaker ever?

Style
The iconic red, black, and white Air Jordan theme comes to a skateboarding shoe, and the result is nostalgically amazing.
With so many great sneakers dropping recently, it’s easy for some stunning pairs to fly under the radar. One of those is the SB Dunk Low “J-Pack Chicago,” a silhouette that brings perhaps the most recognizable Air Jordan 1 color scheme to Nike’s renowned (and super hyped) skate shoe.
And although the J-Pack Chicago Dunk Low did sell out when it dropped last year, the resale price on apps like GOAT isn’t as high as you might expect for a sneaker that looks this good. Right now, you can buy a brand-new pair for around $400, or slightly higher depending on your size.