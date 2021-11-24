Edgar Alvarez Barajas

Wearing Nike's SB Dunk Low 'Chicago': Most underrated sneaker ever?

The iconic red, black, and white Air Jordan theme comes to a skateboarding shoe, and the result is nostalgically amazing.

Edgar Alvarez Barajas / Input

With so many great sneakers dropping recently, it’s easy for some stunning pairs to fly under the radar. One of those is the SB Dunk Low “J-Pack Chicago,” a silhouette that brings perhaps the most recognizable Air Jordan 1 color scheme to Nike’s renowned (and super hyped) skate shoe.

Edgar Alvarez Barajas / Input

And although the J-Pack Chicago Dunk Low did sell out when it dropped last year, the resale price on apps like GOAT isn’t as high as you might expect for a sneaker that looks this good. Right now, you can buy a brand-new pair for around $400, or slightly higher depending on your size.

