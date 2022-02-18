Wearing Nike's SB Dunk Low 'Habibi': One of the best sneakers ever

Style
The collaboration with Frame Skate mixes an iconic color scheme with a set of crafty materials.
It’s been a little over a year since Nike SB dropped “Habibi” Dunk Low, a sneaker collaboration with Dubai-based shop Frame Skate. And this shoe is, simply put, going to age like fine wine.
The Habibi SB Dunks are perfect because they combine white, red, green, and black colors — to represent the Dubai flag — with fabrics like tumbled leather, corduroy, and ripstop. Those details make these shoes such a pleasure to look at and, most importantly, to wear.