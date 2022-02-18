Edgar Alvarez Barajas

Style

Wearing Nike's SB Dunk Low 'Habibi': One of the best sneakers ever

The collaboration with Frame Skate mixes an iconic color scheme with a set of crafty materials.

Nike SB Dunk Low Habibi review on feet Frame Skate
Edgar Alvarez Barajas / Input

It’s been a little over a year since Nike SB dropped “Habibi” Dunk Low, a sneaker collaboration with Dubai-based shop Frame Skate. And this shoe is, simply put, going to age like fine wine.

Edgar Alvarez Barajas / Input

The Habibi SB Dunks are perfect because they combine white, red, green, and black colors — to represent the Dubai flag — with fabrics like tumbled leather, corduroy, and ripstop. Those details make these shoes such a pleasure to look at and, most importantly, to wear.

Edgar Alvarez Barajas / Input

