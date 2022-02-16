This is how Nike took over Super Bowl LVI

Style
The brand's love for Los Angeles dates back to 1967, when it was known as Blue Ribbon Sports and opened its first store there.
While the NFL’s Super Bowl LVI is behind us now, Nike’s presence in Los Angeles will be felt far beyond that. The Swoosh has been heavily investing in community-driven stores, where people can do more than just shop — like bring kids to stay active with help from professional trainers.
These community stores are in areas with large Latino and Black populations, and Nike is using them to make its retail setting feel akin to a family — where everyone knows each other and find way to connect through sport.