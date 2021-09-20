Nike made sneakers with matching charms for you and your best friend

Why spring for a BFF bracelet when you and your bestie can get BFF sneakers, Nike asks with its newest collection. Inspired by the resurgence of roller skating, dance and skateboarding — and the sisterhoods formed by participating in the sports — the brand’s latest shoes feature interlocking skate wheel charms that can be shared with a friend. You and your bestie can choose between an Air Force 1 Shadow or Air Max 97 design bearing the trinket.

Dubbed the “That’s How We Roll” capsule, the two sneakers aim to share “positive vibes,” according to a press release, promoting confidence, unity, and self-expression. Especially as more women join the roller skating and skateboarding communities — which have not always been the most accepting to women — Nike wants to encourage growing, learning, and persisting within new environments.

For you and your BFF — Each pair in the collection sports warm hits of red, tangerine, and peach, reminiscent of sunset skate adventures. The Air Force 1 Shadow accents its white base with peach suede overlays and a gray Swoosh, while the Air Max 97 flaunts a bright red tongue amongst a peach and gray upper.

Elements on both shoes, like metal eyelets, debossed suede, tumbled leather, and popped laces nod to ‘70s roller skating culture. Iced outsoles, particularly noticeable on the Air Max 97, hint at the translucent wheels often seen on skateboards and roller skates.

Both the Air Force 1 Shadow and the Air Max 97 come with metallic charms, which dangle off their lace units. Resembling half of a skate wheel, the trinket reads “sister,” featuring a small Swoosh to complete its design. You can make the wheel whole by holding it up against your BFF’s matching charm.

