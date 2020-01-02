Nike’s Air Force 1 High Shell is a women’s sneaker men should covet

Nike is continuing to winterproof one of its most classic shoes in creative ways with a new colorway of the Air Force 1 High Shell. This bootie-esque sneaker is a complete rework of the AF1, taking inspiration from winter jackets to create a water repellent canvas upper. From the outside, it looks a tad flimsy, but a sherpa sock liner quells those concerns in the most comfortable way.

The first three models arrived in more muted colorways, but this lime green hit further drives home the tactical associations. The laces run through to the heel of the sneaker, where they can be cinched off for a snug fit to keep the weather at bay. Nearly every single component is lime green, but small splashes of bronze, including the Swoosh, provide a nice contrast.

Ladies only? — Technically, this is a women’s sneaker, but don’t let the categorization shoo you away from this highly functional Air Force 1. It calls to mind the 1 Reimagined collection from 2018, when a team of 14 female designers remixed the Air Force 1 and Air Jordan 1 to extreme effect. The kicks were chopped down to mules, stretched up as boots, and other ambitious turns. Made for women by women, men still couldn’t help but get out their size charts and join in.

Count me in — The new AF1 High Shell is set to hit Nike’s website and other select retailers in the coming weeks for $150. If you’re a dude looking to cop, just take your size and add 1.5 to find the appropriate women’s size for you.

Nike

Nike