Following the loss of Virgil Abloh, Off-White has been working to maintain its founder’s legacy by aligning with like-minded creatives. The brand announced on Saturday that DAZED editor-in-chief Ibrahim "Ib" Kamara would be joining the company as its new Art and Image Director, a position that will allow him to oversee the artistic direction of the brand.

“In the wake of Virgil’s tragic passing we have been working tirelessly to keep his legacy alive and the brand relevant as a point of reference and platform in constant evolution,” CEO Andrea Grilli said in an Instagram post. “Inspired by Virgil’s vision and approach to his art we have nourished a collective of creative minds that represent the best in their category and have a strong and personal connection with Virgil.”

Abloh-approved — Kamara has worked closely with Abloh over the past three years, styling multiple shows including the late designer’s posthumous Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2022 and Fall/Winter 2022 shows. The pair had a relationship that was born and nurtured through DM messages on Instagram, Off-White said in a release, making the Instagram announcement all the more fitting.

Kamara with Hugo Comte at their joint exhibition earlier this year. Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“Having Ibrahim on board, who has been part of the Off-White family for years styling our shows, to oversee art and creative of the brand in this next chapter is a great honor,” Grilli said. As Art and Image Director, Kamara will further “develop his influence and insight on the brand’s collections, image, and content,” according to Off-White’s announcement.

It’s safe to say Kamara understands Virgil’s vision, although it’ll be interesting to see how he interprets it moving forward. Past work from the DAZED editor-in-chief includes the Solange Knowles-produced Passage film, Eytys's SS22 campaign, and Rihanna’s iconic September 2021 DAZED cover, which saw the singer dressed as a joint.

In his own statement, Kamara said of the appointment: “Virgil will forever be with us. With me. He changed the world and left an indelible mark on anyone who encountered him and beyond. Generous with his time, mind and creativity — he saw everyone and created with all humans in mind. I am honored to further link my ties to Off-White as their art and image director and be a part of the team that will tell the rest of the story Virgil started writing for us all.”