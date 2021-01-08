One of Nike's wildest retro sneakers is 60% off right now

Good Finds
Best styled with a quarantine sweatsuit.
The throwback design of the Nike P-6000 draws from the Nike Pegasus 25 and Nike Pegasus 2006, bringing you a mash-up of iconic style that's trendy, comfortable, and evocative of that early-2000s vibe.
Featuring a design reminiscent of 2000s runners, the Nike P-6000 boasts breathable mesh with real and synthetic leather overlays. With Nike branding on the tongue tab, a molded synthetic leather Swoosh, and bright yellow accents, this chunky model is the ultimate blast from the past.