Palace and Stella Artois want to shower you in beer-themed merch

Palace and Stella Artois are collaborating for the second time this year, and with round two they’ll have you well on your way to curating the perfect at-home bar for hypebeasts.

In addition to the standard wearable fares, the British streetwear brand and Belgian Brewer have teamed up for a run of accessories for beer lovers. The “Palace Artois” logo created earlier this year now appears on stone coasters, bar towels, and even tap handles. There’s also a tote bag perfect for carrying beer without any discretion, as well as a re-release for Palace’s take on the iconic, gold-rimmed Stella Artois glass. Perhaps the greatest prize of all is a neon light created just for the occasion — bringing a streetwear spin to the bar-turned-home decor choice of frat bros and men everywhere alike in their stunted development.

If you don’t have a bar at home to stock up, the two collaborators are also taking over two bars in New York City and London for you to bask in the branded atmosphere. The Vig Bag in New York City will be open as the “Palace Artois Pub” from August 25 through August 26, while Blue Posts in London will also be transformed for three days beginning August 24.

Palace Palace Palace Palace Palace Palace

So much merch — The entire run of merchandise will be available with either “Soho, New York” or “Soho, London” marks — doubling what is already a huge range of products. Streetwear staple T-shirts, hoodies, and crewneck sweatshirts are all accounted for along with a suede-brimmed hat beloved by men who’ve been drinking beer longer than you’ve been alive.

The wearable grail, however, will be varsity jackets created for both cities. London gets an appropriately drab combination of black and grey, while New York’s jacket is much louder with yellow leather sleeves. For the rest of your years, you can wear the varsity while reminiscing about the good ole days when you got to drink in the streetwear bar.

All the goods will go up for sale at 11 a.m. this Friday, August 27, through Palace’s website and physical stores. Plan your beer-drinking accordingly so you’re not so hungover that you miss it.