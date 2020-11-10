Palace's Whitney Houston collection is legendary and for a good cause

Want to dance with somebody and look good doing so? There’s never a wrong time for Whitney Houston merch. Just days after revealing its latest New Era partnership, London-based skateboard brand Palace has unveiled a new collaboration honoring the one and only Whitney and her iconic style.

Houston’s tragic death in 2012 didn’t stop her cultural impact from growing, with the collection paying homage to the singer alongside her induction to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. At the virtual ceremony on November 6, Houston’s impact was outlined by lifelong fan Alicia Keys, but such a milestone moment deserves to be immortalized in real life.

What’s dropping — Palace’s capsule collection includes a varsity jacket made by Ebbets with Houston’s name on the front and back, as well as her childhood nickname “Nippy” on one of the chenille badges. Crewneck tees, sweatshirts, and baseball caps are also emblazoned, varsity style, with Houston’s name.

If your favorite album is Whitney, T-shirts featuring Houston wearing a Palace tank top are available in red, black, and white. These classic Americana styles are a great tribute to both the singer and 90’s street style. Matching baseball hats only complete the look.

Palace

Artist merch can be very hit or miss, but Palace pays Houston justice with these pieces. The collection, full of easy-to-wear street style staples, aligns with Houston’s casual off-duty style. “No doubt she would have loved to have worn it herself,” the late singer’s long-time manager and sister-in-law Pat Houston shared in a press release.

For the greater good — All proceeds from the collection will benefit the Whitney E. Houston Legacy Foundation, a non-profit the star set up in 1989 to help sick and homeless children, work toward the prevention of child abuse, teach children to read, build inner-city parks and playgrounds, and provide college scholarships.

Palace

“We are very excited to have collaborated with British streetwear brand Palace Skateboards for such a special cause, a unique capsule collection celebrating Whitney’s legacy and supporting her charitable Foundation,” Pat Houston added. Whitney’s status as pop music’s GOAT doesn’t hurt either. “[She] is one of the all-time greats,” Palace shared in a statement. “We are so stoked and so honored to continue our charitable commitments this year with a line that celebrates such an incredible pop star and human being.”

Palace’s Whitney Houston capsule launches online and in stores on November 13 starting at 11 a.m. E.T. Considering the collection already has a Houston approval, it’s likely these pieces will sell out in minutes — especially the varsity jacket. Much like her music, these classic looks will be hits for years to come.