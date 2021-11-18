Maya Ernest

Style

Steal Pete Davidson's look with these 8 pieces from his closet

The actor’s eccentric style is actually fairly accessible, featuring affordable graphic tees and elevated designer pieces. Buy them before they sell out.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 17: Pete Davidson attends the Triller Fight Club: Jake Paul v Ben Askren at...
Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Pete Davidson, best known for his role as a SNL cast member (and rumors of his own member), should also be acknowledged for his style; something you could describe as “elevated scumbro fashion.” Mixing streetwear grails from BAPE and Aimé Leon Dore with high-end pieces from Theory and Thom Browne, Davidson is leading the way for alternative men’s style.

James Devaney/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

That said, the actor isn’t afraid to throw on a pair of old basketball shorts with a graphic tee — he’s from Staten Island after all — but he does so with the right accessories and footwear. And unlike most celebrities, Davidson’s closet is fairly accessible, pulling not just from designer labels but from up-and-coming ones, too. Here, we’ve gathered eight pieces currently sitting in Pete’s rotation. Style accordingly.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

Tap