Steal Pete Davidson's look with these 8 pieces from his closet

Style
The actor’s eccentric style is actually fairly accessible, featuring affordable graphic tees and elevated designer pieces. Buy them before they sell out.
Pete Davidson, best known for his role as a SNL cast member (and rumors of his own member), should also be acknowledged for his style; something you could describe as “elevated scumbro fashion.” Mixing streetwear grails from BAPE and Aimé Leon Dore with high-end pieces from Theory and Thom Browne, Davidson is leading the way for alternative men’s style.
That said, the actor isn’t afraid to throw on a pair of old basketball shorts with a graphic tee — he’s from Staten Island after all — but he does so with the right accessories and footwear. And unlike most celebrities, Davidson’s closet is fairly accessible, pulling not just from designer labels but from up-and-coming ones, too. Here, we’ve gathered eight pieces currently sitting in Pete’s rotation. Style accordingly.