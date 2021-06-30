PJ Tucker’s Dolce & Gabbana ‘Miami’ sneakers are a damn shame

It’s only right that PJ Tucker gets his own sneaker. The Milwaukee Bucks’ lockdown defender is the NBA’s undisputed king of sneakers, regularly impressing with the kicks he’s able to dig up. Dolce & Gabbana, however, has not given Tucker the sneaker he deserves.

The Italian fashion house has partnered with Tucker to create the “Miami,” a brand new lifestyle silhouette that should be a huge moment for him. Instead, the man with an unlimited rotation of heat on and off the court has been given what looks like an underwhelming version of Rihanna’s Fenty Puma Creeper.

Tucker’s suede shoe with a massive, ribbed midsole comes in two versions — a tonal mix of creams and an orange joint with yellow accents. Somehow, both are simultaneously boring and tacky — as only a brand like Dolce & Gabbana could cook up. Tucker may not be a good enough player to get his own shoes from the likes of Nike or Adidas, but it’s a damn shame he’s had to turn to D&G and fall on his face in the pursuit of his own pair.

D&G is also wildly problematic — On top of birthing such an unnecessary show, partnering with Dolce & Gabbana also means Tucker has aligned himself with a brand that’s routinely put itself in the middle of controversy. D&G has a troubling history of racism, sexism, and homophobia — from its awful chopsticks ad in China to the founding designers coming out against adoptions by gay couples. It was also one of the few brands that would dress Melania Trump during her husband’s presidency and had the gall to call her a “#DGWoman.”

If Tucker is now a “#DGMan,” that’s not exactly a title to be worn proudly. What should have been an exciting moment for the NBA player whose feet draw the most attention now sets up Tucker to answer questions about the warped views of the designers he’s decided to partner with. Add in a shoe that can easily be ignored, and we have the sneaker equivalent of air-balling a free throw.

Both versions of Tucker and D&G’s Miami sneaker are out now for $795, and it’s hard to imagine anyone copping unless their shamelessness is as bountiful as their income.