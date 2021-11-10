Rick Owens remixes the Chuck Taylor once again with the ‘DRKSHDW DRKSTAR’

Rick Owens is set to release his third collaborative sneaker with Converse and his second take on the classic Chuck 70. Next week will bring the DRKSHDW DRKSTAR, a new iteration of Chucks that eschews the square toe while maintaining the extended tongue that’s been a through-line for the designer’s Converse partnership.

Those that may have found the TURBODRK too difficult to pull off will be relieved by the DRKSTAR’s less extreme proportions. A rounded toe calls back to the Rick Owens Ramones sneaker first introduced in 2014, while a platform sole leaves room for you to exaggerate your true height in your Tinder profile.

The DRKSTAR’s laces are intentionally longer than you’ll need, encouraging you to wrap them around the ankles before tying up. This move will help you tame the tongue that climbs well up your shins.

Highs or lows — The DRKSTAR Chuck 70 will be available with a predominantly white high-top or lower cut version in black. Having Owens’ name attached will inevitably lead to a higher price tag than you’d expect for Chucks, but the cost is warranted with a more premium heavy-weight 18 oz cotton twill used for the canvas upper.

These aren’t the Chucks you’ll wear into the ground over the course of a summer, but instead are a luxury nod to the silhouette’s ties to punk culture. The sneakers come on the heels of Owens’ TURBOWPN Weapon released at the end of summer and cement Rick Owens x Converse as one of the best pair of collaborators to emerge this year.

The DRKSTAR Chuck 70 is slated to release November 16 through both Converse and Rick Owens’ websites, as well as the latter brand’s physical stores and select other retailers. Forming a small capsule will be co-branded caps and backpacks that have yet to be revealed and will help you fully accessorize in Rick.