Rick Owens’ third Champion collection is covered in pentagrams

Rick Owens and Champion have dropped the next segment of their ongoing partnership, offering minimal unisex styles that are anything but basic. Loungewear, underwear, and, for the first time, swimwear combines Champion’s rich heritage and Owens’ contemporary aesthetic for a capsule that is as comfy as it is evocative.

The legendary designer and sportswear brand previously teamed up for capsules in both 2020 and 2021, premiering pentagram-covered sweats alongside outerwear inspired by Ancient Greece. Both collections offered Owens’ high-end designs at a more affordable price point, and his upcoming creations should be no exception: In tune with Owens’ runway offerings, the casualwear comes in neutral black and white tones, experimenting with cutouts and translucent fabrics for a look that’s more ready for the runway than lounging.

Not for the devout — Sweatshirts and tees have been modified with the designer’s signature grunge approach, each bearing a pentagram motif. Other Champion essentials like sweatpants and tank tops have received a similar blasphemous touch, with some pieces even sporting rips for a distressed look. Athletic shorts and a mesh tee — both black, of course — allow anyone to indulge in goth athleisure.

For a full head-to-toe Owens x Champion look, the designer made sure to include jock strap-esque briefs, which people can wear peeking out of their grungy sweats or, like the male model, styled solo with Owen’s famous Mask sunglasses and thigh-high platform boots. Swimwear and socks have also been introduced to the collection for the first time ever, alongside accessories like headbands, backpacks, totes, and a balaclava.

Like past capsules, all of the offerings have been crafted from recycled nylons, organic cottons, and locally-sourced materials to reflect the partnership’s sustainability efforts. Similarly, all packaging is plastic-free, biodegradable, and made of recycled paper. “It’s about responsibility, and I love the idea of responsibility,” Owens told Hypebeast in an interview. “The fashion world can be so much about entitlement, but the idea of being grateful for what you’ve got, and trying to make the best of things, that’s a message I’ve been pushing a lot.”

Luxe loungewear — If you’re looking to embrace grungy streetwear, or maybe just want to style the collection’s jockstrap brief, the full Rick Owens x Champion collection is available now on the designer’s website. Despite the distressed elements of the capsule, pieces range from approximately $75 to $845 — but when was the last time you didn’t wear loungewear anyway?