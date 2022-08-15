Trail runners and city folk alike will love Salomon’s latest sneaker

Hyper-utilitarian sneakers have become especially trendy in the past year, with none more so than Salomon’s XT-4 and XT-6 models. The technical shoe brand will now challenge its own reign with a modern re-interpretation of an archival sneaker. Dubbed the Speedverse PRG, the upcoming model pulls inspiration from the Speedcross silhouette and streamlines its upper with mesh and leather detailing.

Salomon’s extensive archive of high-performance footwear is exactly what’s brought the brand to popularity. The ACS Pro Advanced sneaker, influenced by a model from the mid-'00s and updated with modern technology, has sold out nearly every time it restocks. People can’t get enough of Salomon’s archival models, especially when paired with modernized tech.

An updated classic — The Speedverse PRG boasts a mixed mesh upper accented by leather detailing. An EVA foam injected midsole and OrthoLite sockliner — both staples across Salomon’s offerings — bring superior breathability and cushioning to the Speedverse PRG. Underfoot, a Mud Contagrip outsole ensures traction on any terrain.

Salomon Salomon Salomon

Designed for those exploring both urban and outdoor jungles, the sneaker “blurs the lines between the familiar and the pioneering,” per Salomon’s website. Pairs arrive in four seasonal palettes, including all-black, white-and-silver, gray, and brown versions. All iterations of the Speedverse PRG make use of its mixed fabrication upper, showcasing unique details like speckles towards the heel of the sole units. Silver Salomon Speedverse branding on the Quicklace lacing system and tongue finish off the sleek sneaker.

Coming soon — The Speedverse PRG doesn’t debut until September, but that won’t keep us from lusting after the sneaker in the weeks to come. All four versions of the technical kicks will soon be available on Salomon’s website for $150 each. With a sleek look and utilitarian features, the Speedverse PRG is undoubtedly worth investing in — but make sure to grab a pair as soon as they release or risk going without.