Sean Wotherspoon's Adidas Superturf Adventure is his best shoe in years

Sean Wotherspoon and Adidas continue their partnership this week with the release of the Superturf Adventure SW. The thrifting mogul’s spin on the Response Hoverturf is his best Adidas collaboration yet and his most attractive sneaker since the Nike Air Max 1/97 that put him on the map. It also marks the return of corduroy, Wotherspoon’s favorite fabric, which had yet to make an appearance since he joined the Stripes team.

In addition to cords, the multi-colored hiking sneaker also makes use of a sturdy mesh and nylon to bring a variety of textures. 100 percent recycled polyester is used for the sockliner and insole, while the upper contains 20-percent recycled polyester. Sitting beneath the cord pouch, which can be removed for wear around the neck or on a belt loop, is an embroidered Jiminy Cricket — who serves as an unexpected connection to Wotherspoon’s commitment to sustainability.

Disney expanded upon the character for its adaptation of Pinocchio, giving him a name and a more involved role in the children’s tale. But those who’ve been to Disneyland will also recognize Jiminy Cricket from the park’s recycling bins, on which he appears holding a sign that says “Recycle please.”

Jiminy can be your secret — Not only can the detailed embroidery be hidden by the cord pouch, but also by a zippered tongue in which Jiminy Cricket is contained. Sitting above that tongue is a speed lacing system, which is one of many components that make it a great hiking sneaker provided you can stand to get it dirty.

Adiprene cushioning intended to absorb shock is used for the midsole, while the outsole utilizes Traxion technology to maximize grip on soft surfaces and is given a smooth finish to prevent mud from sticking to it.

T-shirts and hoodies bearing Wotherspoon’s collaborative Adidas logo will release alongside the sneakers this Saturday, September 25. You’ll be able to get the kicks and gear through Adidas’ Confirmed app as well as select retailers, and Wotherspoon has taken to Instagram to tease a “surprise” to help ensure you can make a pair yours.