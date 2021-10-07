Former Nike and Puma execs are launching a recyclable trail running shoe

Former executives from Nike, Puma, and Under Armour have decamped from their respective posts to launch Speedland, a specialist in high-performance trail-running sneakers. The company’s first footwear launch comes as the SL:PDX, a striking sneaker that’s been built to last and can be broken down for recycling at the end of its lifespan.

While saying that a product is built to last is quite an ordinary claim, Speedland backs it up and sets itself apart by offering replacement components for the SL:PDX that’ll help extend its timeline of use. Premium materials are also used for the kicks and help justify its high $375 price tag.

“The SL:PDX takes a hyper equipment approach, more like bikes or skis, giving the trail runner tune-ability options for their terrain/region,” Speedland co-founder Dave Dombrow, who’s held senior design posts at Puma and Under Armour, said in a release. “When you take this design approach it allows for new solutions (cuttable blocks, removable carbon plate)... solutions that have never been realized in trail footwear.”

Speedland Speedland Speedland Speedland

A truly modular sneaker — The SL:PDX features a lightweight but sturdy Dyneema knit upper with two BOA cable dials providing a precise fit. Beneath it is a Carbitex carbon plate also used by Adidas for its Adizero Pro sneakers that flex in one direction and remain stiff in the other, and a midsole made of the same Pebax foam featured in Nike’s Vaporfly series — both of which can be removed for your desired levels of cushion or propulsion.

The Michelin rubber outsole is technically customizable as well, as it’s designed to be cut down based on your terrain-specific needs and features an additional cuttable element that opens up water drainage. But because this change is permanent, you’ll want to make sure the terrain you’re tailoring the SL:PDX for is consistent.

For its initial release, the SL:PDX comes in a seafoam green color scheme that’s as showy as the technology it packs and is limited to just 1,200 pairs on sale to the general public. You can buy a pair now directly through Speedland’s website now for a headstart on what already looks like one of the most advanced brands in the trail-running space.