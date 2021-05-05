Supreme is opening a Milan store — get ready for a new ‘Box Logo’ t-shirt

We’ve known it’s coming, but Supreme has officially confirmed the opening of its Milan store with just one day to spare. The opening of a new Supreme outpost is a relatively rare occasion, and the Milan store will mark the brand’s first in Italy and 12th in the world overall. But unless you actually live in the country, the only thing you’re likely to care about is the impending arrival of a new Box Logo T-shirt.

Supreme commemorates each of its new store openings with a dedicated Box Logo tee, and the Supreme rumor industrial complex is already running with a graphic that puts the brand name over Leonardo da Vinci’s The Last Supper. Both Supreme Leaks and Supreme Community, two websites dedicated to tracking the brand, have posted images of what may or not be the final product.

Because Supreme likes to keep its cards close to its chest — just look at how long it waited to confirm a store already known to be in the works — we’ll just have to wait until the opening of the store Thursday, May 6, to be sure of what’s coming.

Supreme

The T-shirt may or may not come to the U.S. — If the Milan Box Logo tee follows the precedent Supreme has established, it’ll release in-store only Thursday followed by an online release next Monday, June 10. The second prong of the release could mean everyone in the world has a shot at it — or it could be exclusive to Europe. It’s hard to say without how mysteriously Supreme operates, so again we’ll just have to wait to see if we even get more details before the T-shirt goes live.

The store itself, if you haven’t forgotten about it already, will be at Corso Garibaldi, 20 — right by Sempione Park in the center of the city. Bullet holes and flower graphics feature throughout the interior, which is otherwise exactly like other Supreme stores: clean white walls, sparse clothing racks, and (presumably) employees who would treat you with contempt.

For years, Italy has had only Supreme Italia, a bootleg brand that also flourished in China before Supreme proper secured victory in a lengthy legal battle. Now, the country finally gets the real thing.