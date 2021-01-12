Supreme reveals the Nike shoe collab you weren't waiting for

While anticipation is high for Supreme's upcoming Nike SB Dunk Low, the two brands have come together to announce... something else. A rare off-season drop is set for a "Goadome" made of premium leather with a debossed snakeskin pattern.

The luxe sneaker-boot makeover is similar to what Nike did with the Air Max 95 in 2019 — which may mean a price tag to match. That plush leather AM95 was made in Italy, retailed for a whopping $500, and actually sat available for quite some time. These days, you can scoop up the sneaker for well under retail, as all three color variants are available for around $300 on reseller platforms like StockX.

A classic ACG boot — Equipped with Air Max cushioning, the Goadome was originally released under Nike ACG in 2007. Carl Blakeslee, a senior designer for ACG, says he conceived the idea well before that when the outdoor division was in a period of decline in 1999. Tasked with making a boot, an assignment he was less than enthusiastic about, Blakeslee found inspiration from a friend who took him to an NYC club in the meatpacking district to see the consumer who spends $160 on boots that'll never touch a trail. His friend's words also stuck with him and made it into his sketchbook: "If you want to TAKE a category, you have to MAKE a category."

The Timberland-like boot that resulted was intended to be an athletic boot, fitting like a sneaker and light enough to run or dance in while also being stylish. Blakeslee said it was "an easy equation," but "we hadn't done it yet at Nike in a form or silhouette that really felt boot-like and not like a sneaker trying to be a boot."

Instead of competing with Timbs, he wanted to complement them. "Timbs and Goas should both be in my boy's closet," Blakeslee said. "It's not an option to pick one. You gotta have both."

Supreme really made a boot for the club — Supreme's snakeprint Goadome would be right at home inside a club — whenever those return — but it remains functional. Underneath the visible Air Max bubbles is a durable and treaded rubber outsole.

Both the tongue and collar are made out of synthetic leather, and a big leather "Supreme" logo appears on the heel. Supreme's tiny red tag also appears above the small Swoosh on the boot's side, with co-branding on the insole and a leather "Nike Air" tag on the tongue.

Supreme's Goadome will be available in just two colors, a blood-red with a black sole and another version that's murdered out. It'll be available at 11 a.m. ET this Thursday, January 14, through Supreme's webstore and physical locations. In all likelihood, a high price tag will allow the premium boot to avoid a rapid sellout — and Nike may also sell it through the SNKRS app in coming weeks.

The Goadome may not be the star-studded Dunk everyone's been waiting for, but it is a trusty boot with a rich history. The few that appreciate it will get their hands on a sleeper hit.