Nike's fastest running shoe and 9 others to help you rack up those miles

With many gyms across the country still closed because of COVID-19, running remains as the easiest way to stay in shape during the pandemic. All you need is an open path and the right gear — which, depending on where you stand on the debate, may or may not include a mask.

Not only is it an easy alternative to hitting the gym, it can also be a solution to COVID-induced malaise. The endorphin high may be needed now more than ever. And as sneakerheads, it's also hard to resist the joys of a new pair of sneakers.

We've put together a roundup of running sneakers for those of all levels, from those looking to hit a quick jog to full-on marathon runners. We also kept our eye on style, which makes most of these kicks more than wearable throughout what ever it is that constitutes a normal day now. Peruse below to find the right running shoes for you.

Nike Air Zoom Alphafly Next% (price varies)

Nike

These are, without a doubt, the best of the best. The only problem is that the record-breaking marathon shoes constantly selling out, meaning you'll have to turn to the resale market. The upcharge is only worth it if you're a seasoned, long-distance runner. If that ain't you, keep it moving and save a few bucks.

Nike ZoomX Vaporfly Next% (price varies)

Nike

This less advanced sneaker from the Next% series carries the same issue of availability, but it's also cheaper and more adept for your everyday run. Coming in at just 7.1 ounces per shoe, the Vaporflys are dumb light with a carbon fiber plate and thick ZoomX foam midsole giving returning an insane amount of energy to your stride.

Adidas Ultra Boost PB ($180)

Adidas

The latest in Adidas' game-changing Ultra Boost series, the PB (short for personal best) is well suited for runners of any level. It packs 20 percent more Boost cushioning than previous models for a more responsive stride, and the Celermesh upper helps keep it light at just 10.8 ounces.

Adidas Adizero Adios Pro ($200)

Adidas

For a more advanced shoe from the brand with three stripes, consider its response to Nike's Next% series. The Adizero Adios Pro is intended for marathons and comes in cheaper than the $250 retail for the Alphafly Next% (when you can get it). We haven't got to see how it stacks up in the major marathon circuit because of COVID-19, but we're excited to see what the carbon-infused rods can do for the pros.

New Balance Fresh Foam 880v10 ($130)

New Balance

It ain't all about Swooshes and Stripes. Our own Raymond Wong swears by these New Balances, which he says are leightweight, comfortable, and great for people with high arches.

Hoka One One Carbon X-SPE ($200)

Hoka One One

Hardcore runners swear by Hoka One One, and the Carbon X-SPE is brand's most advanced sneaker on the market. Hoka One One's signature chunky midsole reduces impact and provides a smooth transition from heel to toe. What differentiates this model is the namesake carbon fiber plate will help you shave off precious seconds.

Brooks Running Hyperion Tempo ($150)

Brooks Running

Brooks is another less-known brand favored by devoted runners. With the Hyperion Tempo, it infuses nitrogen into the cushiony midsole that adapts to your unique stride.

Mizuno Wave Prophecy 9 ($145)

Runner's Inn

Instead of the foam that's become an industry standard, Mizuno opted for a spring-like midsole with enhanced stability. These aren't the fastest sneakers on the list, but they're one of the most dynamic and sturdy.

Asics Gravity 9 ($175)

Asics

Asics' Gravity 9 is ideal for those looking for a barefoot sensation. The thin midsole is still responsive, backed with the brand's Action/Reaction technology.

Nike Pegasus Trail 2 ($130)

Nike

For the trail runners out there, opt for the Nike Pegasus Trail 2. Its bike-inspired look features more traction focused on the toe and heel, which will help keep you upright while going up or downhill. This won't come at the expense of comfort, with React foam providing the same cushion as many other Nike kicks.