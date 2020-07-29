Style

The HyperLink EDC carabiner will survive nuclear war, your excessive amount of keys

Have you ever engaged in 'deep carry?'

Evan Rodgers

I'm one of those guys that walks around with a big, jingly bunch of keys strapped to a belt loop with a chunky climbing carabiner. This is painful to admit, but in my early 20s someone asked me "are you, like, a janitor?" And first I'll have you know that we should respect the custodial staff among us, and second; no, I am not, thank you very much.

But that incident did elicit some self reflection. Am I carrying too many keys? Is my carabiner too big, too unwieldy in its girth? Sure, it could suspend an entire human man from a series of chunky ropes, but is that what I need in my life right now? I would argue: probably not.

So in my quest for an ever improving collection of everyday carry (EDC) items, I keep an eye out for goodies like the upcoming HyperLink. The HyperLink is a carabiner made specifically for carrying your keys, memberships cards, or whatever else you need to lash to your hip. It's made out of a solid hunk of titanium and has an attractively rectangular design with smooth, tapered edges that are punctuated by a pair of torx screws that hold the two sides together.

Now, as attractive as the HyperLink is, it costs a hefty $74, and that's with a 20% pre-release discount. That's pretty spicy for some hip candy. But hey, if you've got the cash to burn, I have no doubt that this carabiner will up your EDC game and would go perfectly with some trendy titanium pens and SuperGroupies' Death Note watch.