The North Face and MM6 Maison Margiela's outrageous outdoor gear arrives today

At MM6 FW20 show at London Fashion Week in February, Maison Margiela's contemporary line unveiled its first collaboration with The North Face. The avant-garde take on TNF's classic outdoor apparel was an instant highlight of the Fashion Week circuit, and today it'll finally arrive in stores to inject some real weirdness into your winter.

The 10-piece capsule takes gear from the heralded Expedition System and reimagines it in a circular pattern that mimics the same shape central to many MM6 pieces. As you'd expect, there are puffer coats and fleeces — only their circular cut makes them into more of a poncho when worn. Advanced zipper systems allow the pieces to be adjusted at the armholes and sleeves, and just like the Expedition System, many of the pieces can be attached as part of a modular scheme.

The North Face

Gorp as glam — The top-layer of sorts is caped Mountain Kaban jacket, into which either the Denali fleeces or Nuptse puffers can be zippered. Both the fleeces, which have been cut into a leg-length coat dress and a shorter sweater, are made from recycled fleece to bring in the true definition of circular design. Likewise, the Mountain Kaban, hooded Himalayan Coat, and compact Nuptse puffer all utilize recycled down insulation.

On the accessory front, MM6 managed to channel the iconic Margiela Tabi boot with alpine mittens that are split at the thumb and rise all the way up the forearms. An outrageously large Nuptse scarf comes equipped with dual pockets and a loop fastening system that allows it to be worn as a garment on its own. Rounding out the goods are a pair of bags, and a backpack and clutch, cut into the same circle as many other MM6 bags — both of which are modeled off of TNF's Base Camp Duffel.

Each of these goods is instantly recognizable as both MM6 and The North Face, which is a rarity amongst collaborations and just another way to say it's damn good.

The North Face

Get weird, today — The full MM6 The North Face collection in arrives in stores today in Europe, North America, and Asia. In America, the only place you'll find it is in the SoHo neighborhood of Manhattan, where it'll be stocked at both the MM6 and TNF stores. But you can also get it online at Ssense, our stylish neighbors from the north, as well as the two brands' own webstores.

Who would have thought looking so round could be so flattering?

The North Face

The North Face

The North Face