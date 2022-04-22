The North Face and Online Ceramics celebrate Earth Day with ‘70s-inspired apparel

The North Face has tapped Online Ceramics to create a collection in celebration of Earth Day. Inspired by ‘70s California climbing culture, the capsule features tees, hoodies, and outdoor gear all made with at least 75-percent recycled or organic fabric.

Online Ceramics, based in Los Angeles, is known for its small-batch, hand-dyed tees which often flaunt artwork inspired by the planet and the Grateful Dead. Likewise, its collection with The North Face comes decorated with graphics of Earth and prioritizes lower-impact manufacturing practices. As part of the collaboration, TNF is introducing Re-Grind, a process that repurposes scraps from factory floors to make new, wearable gear. The new program will soon expand to additional North Face pieces with a goal of converting 100 percent of the brand’s apparel materials to recycled, regenerative, or renewable products by 2025.

Made with the earth in mind — “We’ve always aimed to create apparel with positive messages that encourage people to shift their way of thinking,” Elijah Funk and Alix Ross, the founders of Online Ceramics, said in a release. “Collaborating with an iconic brand like The North Face has allowed us to fuse our unique, thought-provoking designs with the styles The North Face is known for, creating retro-inspired gear that celebrates Earth everyday.”

Apparel within the collection is made with at least 75-percent recycled or organic fabric, earning it The North Face “Exploration Without Compromise” badge, denoting the best possible products with a diminished environmental footprint. Select styles in the Online Ceramics collection, including graphic tees and hoodies, were crafted using TNF’s new Re-Grind materials.

An extensive collection — There’s a number of products to choose from, including windbreakers, cargo shorts, tees, crewnecks, sweatpants, hoodies, vests, fleece zip-ups, and even accessories in hats and slippers. True campers can also pick up a bright green sleeping bag and accompanying backpack.

Much of the extensive capsule boasts a bold emerald green color, while other pieces take on muted off-white, blue, or brown shades. Slogans including “always be your sunshine” sit alongside playful graphics such as snails, turtles, and a plant pot describing the Re-Grind process. The latter appears on a sweatshirt which reads, “from factory floors to the great outdoors, this garment gives fabric scraps a second chance and turns waste material into a brand new product.”

All pieces from The North Face x Online Ceramics collection will be up for grabs on April 29 at select TNF stores, as well as at an online exclusively for TNF’s XPLR Pass members. The unisex pieces range from $50 to $330 and offer a little something for everyone (including the planet).