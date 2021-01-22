The North Face x Gucci collection is finally available online

Until today, the only place to acquire the landmark The North Face x Gucci collection was in stores. That finally changes with its arrival on Gucci's webstore, and the window of opportunity may be short despite the exorbitant price tags.

Even if you can't afford it — and really, who can? — digital availability for the luxury gorp brings the chance to get a closer look at the collection. Some key items aren't available at the moment, including most of the dazzling puffer coats, but there are still plenty of '70s-inspired goods to lust over.

A few of the items are online exclusives, including an interlocking "G" print backpack made of recycled nylon and selling for $1,790. The lone puffer listed, also limited to online purchases, combines the dual logo that features throughout the collection with a floral print laid over top. it costs $2,500, much more than you've ever likely considered spending on a down jacket.

Just how bad is the damage? — Unless you've got major guap, copping anything from the collection could prove catastrophic to your bank account. The cheapest thing available is a pair of cotton crew socks for $230, and if you want to spring for wool it'll run you $350. Each of the T-shirts will run you $650, and if you want to get a bag the prices start at $980 for a belt bag and top out at $3,200 for the large backpacks, which redirect you to physical stores anyway.

Most expensive of all isn't the six-person, logo'd out tent ($3,490), but a silk flowerchild dress that retails for $4,200. It has nothing to do with the outdoors, really, but it does invoke the same era the collection is based on and is a peak Alessandro Michele creation.

Head to Gucci's site to check out all that's available — and if you're planning on copping anything, you may want to be quick with your decision-making.

