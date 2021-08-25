Vans made a weirdly amazing surfing boot for you to walk around in

As sneakers continue to get weirder, Vans has looked for inspiration where countless others have throughout human history — the ocean.

The delightfully named Boot Skoot LX is a hybrid sneaker boot that derives from Vans’ surfing booties (yes, they do make those). A neoprene shroud wraps around the ankle of the high-top silhouette and uses a zipper and velcro combination for enclosure. Once the sneaker is secured a single strip of neoprene hangs off the rear like your favorite martial arts-influenced belt, but that isn’t where the strangeness ends.

Premium leather is used in conjunction with the neoprene for the upper, which bears the familiar jazz stripe. The “parametric” waffle sole, however, is anything but — transformed with a fluid pattern and coming in an icy blue translucent rubber. The Boot Skoot LX is an oddball, certainly, and it’s hard to say whether you should embrace it or run far, far away to dryer ground.

Do you want to be hugged? — The Boot Skoot LX’s laceless, sock-like construction has become commonplace within the wider sneaker market but is a new look for the brand steeped in early skate culture. From a narrative standpoint, taking inspiration from surfing attire comes off as natural from Vans, but actually wearing the neoprene booties on solid ground is a whole other matter.

Vans touts the Boot Skoot LX for its breathability, and it’ll launch in primarily black and white color schemes — with the former in particular invoking the iconic SK8 Hi. The white version takes on a more futuristic essence, and perhaps the key to pulling it off will be pairing it with your best tactical fit. Who knows, maybe it’ll even make your steps quiet enough for true stealth benefits.

Pricing has yet to be announced, but the Boot Skoot LX will become available at Vans’ more stylish stockists beginning Saturday, August 28. Only Vans’ outposts in the Williamsburg and Meatpacking districts are confirmed to get it, while outside boutiques including Ssense and Bodega will also receive stock. Head here for a full list of where you’ll be able to buy if you’re ready to strap into neoprene for your land-faring life.