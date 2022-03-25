Off-White’s formal footwear reveal another of Virgil Abloh’s last designs

Pharrell Williams was seen at Paris Fashion Week wearing a pair of Oxfords that made well clear what they were intended for, and now Off-White and Church’s are prepared to release their footwear for “Special Events.”

The collaboration is among one of the last designs from the late Virgil Abloh and sees two formal silhouettes overlaid with bold, white text. Church’s specializes in high-end footwear, and as he was known to do, Abloh has designed outside typical lines of convention once again.

Stepping into serious footwear — Only one of the two styles has been revealed so far: a classic black Oxford featuring Abloh’s signature design language. Using Church’s sleek and elegant shoe design as a base, Abloh infused his signature Helvetica screen print onto the upper and laces. “Special Events” is spelled across the sidewall and “Shoe Laces” are spelled across the entirety of the cotton laces.

While the British shoemaker’s original 1953 Oxford typically takes on a brown suede appearance, the Off-White collab features brushed and brogue-calfskin instead. The shoes are also adorned with Abloh’s traditional zip-tie hangtag, except this time it’s elevated with leather construction in lieu of plastic.

Long live Virgil — Abloh was no stranger to luxury and the appeal of well-crafted footwear, but he was known best for sneakers and other casual footwear. A signed pair of his Louis Vuitton LV Trainer and a complete Nike x Off-White “The Ten” are currently being auctioned at Sotheby’s. The emergence of this Church’s collabs brings forth one of his last creations from before his passing. In addition to offering another piece of his legacy, the Oxfords also more fully show the range he was capable of.

Retailing for $1,250, the Oxfords are available now on the Church’s website and stores, as well as on the Off-White website. Men’s and women’s sizing help cement a level of inclusivity and Abloh’s mission to create for all.