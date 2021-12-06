Virgil Abloh's Off-White x Nike Blazer sneaker has reportedly been postponed

Following the passing of Virgil Abloh, Nike has reportedly postponed the release for his Off-White Blazer Low. While not officially confirmed, the sneaker had been expected to release this Tuesday, December 7. According to Nice Kicks, the Blazer Low will now be held indefinitely.

There is a precedent for Nike holding product out of respect for the death of one of its partners, as the company pulled all Kobe Bryant products from its stores for six months after his passing in January 2020. Beyond the Blazer Low, an unreleased Off White Air Force 1 Mid had been confirmed by Abloh on Instagram in October, the status of which remains unclear.

The last Off-White sneaker to be released prior to Abloh’s death was the Off-White Air Jordan 2, which hit stores November 12. Resale prices for the sneaker were one of many Abloh designs to skyrocket after his passing had been confirmed, reaching as high as $1,600 when it had sold for just $600 the day prior. Although prices have since fallen, the Air Jordan 2 is still selling on average for double what it did when Abloh was still alive.

The Blazer is all but guaranteed to be a hit now — So far, the only images to be revealed of the Off-White Blazer Low have come from leakers who’ve gotten their hands on the sneaker.

The design deviates fully from Abloh’s previously released Dunk High, with several cut-out holes with transparent windows appearing across the upper and a new Atomic Age midsole protruding from the heel. The sneaker also utilizes a double lacing system similar to the Off-White Dunk Low released earlier this year.

When images of the sneaker first surfaced, reactions were mixed amongst sneakerheads. But the same polarization was found for the Air Jordan 2, only for demand to skyrocket on the resale market once Abloh had passed. And with only a few designs remaining from Abloh’s lifetime, we can expect a rabid audience trying to get their hands on the last tangible connections to the late designer.