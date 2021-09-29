Yeezy Gap launches its first hoodies — and they’re flying fast

Yeezy Gap has launched its first hoodies, marking the line’s second item of apparel after dropping the shiny “Round” jacket in a trio of colors. The unisex hoodie went live this morning in six colors — black, blue, red, purple, and dark and light brown — selling for $90 apiece on Gap’s website. And unlike Yeezy Gap’s previous releases, the hoodies are being sold directly instead of going up for pre-order, meaning you better be quick if you want to make one yours.

Several sizes have already sold out for the hoodies, with black proving most popular and only left in S and XS. Shipping is slated to begin in two weeks for all but the black one, which won’t be sent out for eight weeks.

Yeezy Gap has promised to bring elevated basics that cater to the “hype” crowd and has already raised the profile for the mall brand that’s struggled in recent years. Each release for the “Round” jacket reportedly brought in $7 million in pre-orders, proving the Yeezy effect is still quite powerful.

A true basic — The Yeezy Gap “Round” jacket, while no doubt popular, was hard to toss in with clothing basics because of its uncanny luster and noragi-like fit. The hoodies, however, are more easily integrated into your daily wardrobe.

Drop shoulders and a more shrouded hood are all that set Yeezy Gap’s hoodies apart from just about any other, and there’s a nary a logo to be seen. For some consumers, $90 still isn’t going to be cheap — but it is on the more affordable end in streetwear when hoodies can quite easily fetch hundreds of dollars.

Customers won’t have to wait too long for their hoodies to arrive, and we’re likely to see them flood the streets well before the “Round” jackets made available for pre-order this summer. The Yeezy Gap website is also asking for customers’ sizes for bottoms, hats, and sneakers — which suggests a wider range of products should be on the way soon.