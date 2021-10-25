James Pero

Tech

5 things that suggest the Apple Car is dead

There's reason to believe Apple's automotive hopes might be hitting a dead end.

San Francisco Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers via Getty Images/Hearst Newspapers/Getty Images

Apple’s plans to build a self-driving vehicle are more than just rumors. “Project Titan,” as it’s been dubbed internally, has been well documented (if not acknowledged officially) since 2014, and while the venture to build an Apple Car has been helmed by some of the company’s top talent, we’ve yet to see even a single official concept.

picture alliance/picture alliance/Getty Images

In fact, Project Titan has taken some pretty significant blows over the past several years — setbacks big enough to cast doubt on whether we’ll ever get to lay eyes on Apple’s self-driving Car after all.

San Francisco Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers via Getty Images/Hearst Newspapers/Getty Images

Tap