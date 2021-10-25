Tech
There's reason to believe Apple's automotive hopes might be hitting a dead end.
Apple’s plans to build a self-driving vehicle are more than just rumors. “Project Titan,” as it’s been dubbed internally, has been well documented (if not acknowledged officially) since 2014, and while the venture to build an Apple Car has been helmed by some of the company’s top talent, we’ve yet to see even a single official concept.
In fact, Project Titan has taken some pretty significant blows over the past several years — setbacks big enough to cast doubt on whether we’ll ever get to lay eyes on Apple’s self-driving Car after all.