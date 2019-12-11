Analyst: 5G “iPhone 12” won’t have a big price bump

Apple is still pushing the iPhone 11 series through the holidays, but next year’s 5G models are getting all the buzz. A MacRumors story citing a note from TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo revealed that Apple is offsetting pricey metal chassis and 5G components by reducing supply chain expenses.

What do we know? — Kuo predicts Apple won’t raise prices even though new 5G components will raise production costs between $30 and $100 depending on the model. Currently, the iPhone 11 retails for $699 while the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max start at $999 and $1,099, respectively. Kuo also believes Apple will start selling lower-end iPhones in the spring and higher-end models in the fall.

In terms of design, reports suggest the new iPhone 12 (which we can safely assume will be the name) will come in 5.4-inch, 6.1-inch, and 6.7-inch OLED displays. These phones will rest in a metal frame, harkening back to the iPhone 4, and house a 3D depth-sensor for improved augmented reality.