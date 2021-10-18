A 16-inch MacBook Pro with all the bells and whistles costs $6,100

Two things were confirmed during today’s Apple Event: 1) the latest beast of a MacBook Pro is here, and 2) it’s going to cost you. A lot. The absolute cheapest, 14-inch Pro will still set you back about $2,000 (before tax), but you can easily end up paying much more than even that hefty starter cost. More specifically: the latest, fully tricked-out 16-inch MacBook Pro tallies up to a double-take-inducing $6,099.00 (also before tax, of course).

Yeah. Ouch. Apple is certainly emphasizing MacBook Pro’s “Pro” aspects this time around.

What you get for roughly a car down payment — So what does $6,100 get you, other than potential buyer’s remorse? Well, a whole lot of horsepower, to be honest. Apple’s new line of MacBook Pro’s are clearly angling for a return to professional industry usage (although we’re sure a lot of average customers are checking their credit card limits right about now).

For that price, consumers will nab a laptop with Apple’s latest, full-fat M1 Max chip featuring a 10-core CPU, 32-core GPU, alongside its 16-core Neural Engine. The totally-tricked-out laptop also comes with 64GB unified memory, an 8TB SSD storage, a 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, three Thunderbolt 4 ports, alongside additional single ports for HDMI, SDXC cards, and MagSafe 3 charging. Apple’s 140W USB-C power adapter is also including to provide the necessary juice.