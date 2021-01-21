James Pero

Tech

A YouTuber made 'Mario Kart' into a heart-racing home workout

Imagine being able to burn calories while playing Mario Kart.

It's hard to say for sure, but more often than not, it feels like playing Mario Kart has a tendency to take time off of your lifespan, as opposed to adding it. If extended periods of sitting down doesn't get you, the stress of getting bombed with a blue shell will.

Luckily, for anyone prone to long periods of sitting and playing video games a unique new setup built by YouTuber Mike Choi who goes by Mechachoi, shows sedentary gameplay doesn't always have to be the case.

