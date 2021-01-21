Tech
Imagine being able to burn calories while playing Mario Kart.
It's hard to say for sure, but more often than not, it feels like playing Mario Kart has a tendency to take time off of your lifespan, as opposed to adding it. If extended periods of sitting down doesn't get you, the stress of getting bombed with a blue shell will.
Luckily, for anyone prone to long periods of sitting and playing video games a unique new setup built by YouTuber Mike Choi who goes by Mechachoi, shows sedentary gameplay doesn't always have to be the case.