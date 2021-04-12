Tech
Michael Reeves made Boston Dynamics' Spot into a literal party animal.
Training your dog to pee in the house is usually not a great idea. Then again, “your dog” is usually not a $75,000 artificially intelligent robot that “pees” beer, and before you even ask — yes, that’s now a thing.
In a new video, YouTuber Michael Reeves manages to transform Boston Dynamics’ doglike robot, Spot, into a party animal capable of autonomously identifying plastic cups, accurately squatting over them, and then, well, doing its “business.”
By business, in this case, we mean, of course, dispensing beer from a modified tubing system (effectively its, ahem, dog parts) that is connected to a keg mounted on top.