Acer's latest Predator PC is an absolute gaming beast

Tech
Acer's Predator Orion 7000 launches next year with specs that should keep it relevant for many years down the road. And Acer has a few more gaming-focused products as well.
At recent event, Acer took the wraps off several new gadgets, including eco-friendly products like the Aspire Vero and creator-focused laptops with stereoscopic 3D, but arguably none of those additions were as exciting as a new line of gaming hardware centered around its new gaming PC, the Acer Predator Orion 7000.
Future-proofing your PC is easier said than done. With each new game demanding more resources than the last, your CPU and GPU may start to show their age within a year or two if you go with budget or mid-tier options. That’s not the case with the Acer Predator Orion 7000, however, which spares no expense.