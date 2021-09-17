AMC recently announced it would soon allow moviegoers to pay for tickets in bitcoin, and now CEO Adam Aron has said that cryptocurrency push will expand to include Ethereum, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash. The theater chain expects to begin accepting the digital currencies by year’s end.

Too volatile — In accepting cryptocurrency, AMC is hoping that Reddit’s meme stock traders won’t just buy shares in the company but also visit its theaters. Though, it seems doubtful that many holders of Ethereum would actually want to trade it for movie tickets — the value of one ether, as the coins are called, is up 832 percent in the past year, at $3,595 up from $389 a year ago. It’s also still hard to pay in cryptocurrencies, and transaction fees can be high.

More companies like PayPal are making it easy to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, but it doesn’t seem like that will grease the wheels on everyday transactions. Cryptocurrencies have certain use cases, like favorable fees sending money abroad and the ability to clear transactions more quickly than through traditional banking.

Legislators in the U.S. are currently evaluating ways to regulate cryptocurrencies in order to combat issues like market manipulation.

Accepting digital currency is probably just a marketing thing, a shrewd appeal to the Redditors who have boosted AMC’s stock in the past year. Everyday people revolted against the “sophisticated” traders on Wall Street, who made money betting against flagging companies like AMC at a time when millions were suffering unemployment. Banding together as a collective, Redditors have been able to become their own formidable force, profiting by picking winners and losers — like AMC and GameStop — in the same way that Wall Street can force a company up or down based on predictions. Cryptocurrencies are a similar symbol of populism as they’re something new that investors don’t understand or control.