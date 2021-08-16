The upcoming version of Android, version 12, includes a feature that would allow people with disabilities to control their phones using facial gestures. Camera Switches, as it’s called, lets a user map six different face gestures to one of over a dozen controls.

For instance, you can set the phone to detect when you smile and open the notifications panel. Or you could make it so that opening your mouth triggers scrolling on a page.

XDA Developers first reported on the feature spotted in a beta version of Android 12. The new operating system was unveiled back in June as one of the biggest design changes in Android’s history. It’s expected to be released widely in September, though Google has not made any announcement to that end.

Android is all about inclusivity. picture alliance/picture alliance/Getty Images

Improving accessibility — Android already offers a way for users to interact with their device using an external device like a keyboard, but Camera Switches could be more intuitive for people accustomed to unlocking their phones with facial authentication. Such accessibility features make it easier for people with disabilities to access technology crucial to modern life, so building products with them in mind can make a big difference.

Unfortunately, Camera Switches may use a lot of power, so it may not be practical for extended use. But the feature is just one example of how Google and others have been working to make their products more accessible to more people.

Another feature Google has designed with accessibility in mind is Live Caption, a tool for the Chrome browser that can transcribe the audio of any video on the web, even if the creators didn’t make their own captions.