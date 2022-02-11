Android 13 is making Material You even more customizable

Tech
The upcoming OS is still in the developer previews stage, but it's a sneak peek of what's to come.
Google just released the first developer preview for its upcoming Android 13 OS. As the name suggests, these previews are really meant for developers to fine-tune their apps before the latest OS releases. For now, you can think of these as teasers of what’s to come.
Google is planning to extend its Material You dynamic color beyond its own apps with Android 13. Soon we’ll be able to apply the same color theme to all of the app icons, making the home screen way more pleasing to look at.