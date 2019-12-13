Apple may release new Powerbeats 4 with “Hey Siri” support

A successor to Apple’s Powerbeats3 wireless headphones with hands-free “Hey Siri” voice commands might be right around the corner. 9to5Mac discovered mentions for “Powerbeats4” within iOS 13.3’s source code.

Unlike the Powerbeats Pro, which are true wireless earbuds, the Powerbeats3 have a wire that links each bud. If Apple is planning to release Powerbeats4, it’s likely they’ll be connected with a cable to keep them at an affordable price. Powerbeats are generally used during workouts and a cheaper variant — maybe priced similarly to the $199 Powerbeats 3 — would be a good option for people who don’t want to shell out $250 for the Powerbeats Pro.

Easy access to Siri — The Powerbeats Pro support hands-free “Hey Siri” voice commands thanks to the H1 chip and 9to5Mac believes Powerbeats4 could get the same feature as well. Which makes sense because all of Apple’s (and Beats’) new wireless headphones are powered by the chip to achieve improved battery life and seamless connectivity with Apple devices.