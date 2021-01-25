Apple's new "Time to Walk" feature for Apple Fitness+ is, basically, uh, podcasts?

Apple Fitness+ is great. I'm still using it and my body hasn't been bursting with this much energy in a year. But "Time to Walk," the latest addition to Apple's workout service, is weird because it sure sounds like a thing that already exists: a podcast.

Here's how Apple describes its "inspiring new walking experience":

Each original Time to Walk episode invites users to immerse themselves in a walk alongside influential and interesting people as they share thoughtful and meaningful stories, photos, and music.

Episodes are between 25-40 minutes. Hmm. Sounds like a podcast! Thoughtful insight? Sounds like a podcast! And who are these "influential and interesting people" who will tell you their stories as you walk? So far, Apple's lined up Dolly Parton, Draymond Green, Shawn Mendes, and Uzo Aduba. IDK, all of this really sounds like a podcast.

As if that's not weird enough, these walkouts?! (walkisodes?!) also show photos and guest-curated playlists on your Apple Watch. That's weird because usually, the whole point of walks is to not look at your devices and to enjoy the outdoors and maybe even discover something new on your brief escape. But sure, a couple of photos so it's more than just a podcast.

Apple

Apple says new episodes by a different guest will be released every Monday until the end of April. Diversity was top of mind for Time to Walk. The company says guests will come from a variety of backgrounds to keep stories interesting.

Each episode is structured in a similar way with the host taking you along their walk. You'll hear ambiance, three stories, and then at the end, three songs that are meaningful to them. For example, Dolly Parton gives a brief thought behind her famous "9 To 5."

Wheelchair users will see a "Time to Push" instead of "Time to Walk."

As an Apple Fitness+ subscriber, it's nice to see Apple adding new features so soon, but everything about this sounds weird. It's like a podcast but with a few extras to make it a little more than a podcast. Sure. I guess some people need the extra motivation and/or Fitness+ data tracking to get them off their caboose. Me? I got an Apple Watch. I know how to load up my backlog of podcasts. I plan to keep my eyes on the road and also on the wonderful undiscovered people and places in front of me during walks. Also: these are just podcasts.