BeachBot is an AI-powered robot that picks up cigarette butts

Ethical Robotics
Martijn Lukaart and Edwin Bos, two dutch engineers have created BeachBot to do the opposite of digging for treasure.
In another entry to non-threatening, AI-powered robots enter BeachBot (or BB). This beachside companion identifies cigarette butts with the help of Microsoft’s AI systems, and then promptly disposes of them into a bin, located on its body.
Two Dutch engineers — Martijn Lukaart and Edwin Bos designed BB as a response to our environment. Litter and global pollution wreck havoc on the ocean and its inhabitants so why not target some of the most common forms of waste: cig butts.